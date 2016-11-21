

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence strongly improved in November after falling sharply in the previous two months, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -7 from -13 in October. The latest reading was the strongest in three months.



The pick-up in confidence was almost exclusively due to the catching-up observed among the macroeconomic components, the bank said. The index reflecting economic expectations for the next 12 months rose to -6 from -14.



Fears of a rise in unemployment over the next twelve months diminished considerably with the indeed easing to 21 from 38.



The pessimism among consumers surrounding future developments in the economic situation overall also eased and households also expect their financial situation to improve slightly. The relevant measure rose to -1 from -3, and the index reflecting saving intentions eased to 1 from 4.



