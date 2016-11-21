The call will be hosted by:
Mr. Leonid Bidny CFO
Thursday, November 24th, 2016
17.30 Moscow 14.30 London 9.30 New York
Please dial-in 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time
The call, including Q&A's, will last approximately 1 hour
Company's presentation will be available on Thursday, November 24th, 2016, 10:00am MSK
after the release of the results at http://www.allianceoilco.com/
Participant dial-in numbers:
|
English Call ID 23316579
|
Russian Call ID 23331513
|Participant dial-in numbers:
|UK (Standard International):
|+4 +44 (0) 1452 555 566
|Russia:
|+7 (499) 677 1036
|USA
|16315107498
|Sweden:
|0850336434
|Finland:
|0923195187
|Germany:
|06922224918
|Austria:
|019286568
|Switzerland:
|0565800007
|France:
|0176742428
|Hong Kong (Free Call):
|800968777
|Taiwan (Free Call):
|00801126902
|Singapore (Free Call):
|8001203988
|
Encore Replay will be available until 1st December 2016
|Encore Replay International dial-in number:
|+44 (0) 1452 55 0000
|Encore Replay USA dial-in number:
|+1 (866) 247 4222
|Encore Replay Russia dial-in number:
|+7 (499) 677 1064
|English Replay ID: 23316579
|Russian Replay ID 23331513
|
For additional information please contact Alliance Oil Company IR Department:
|
+7 (495) 223 8699 #7401 investor.relations@allianceoilco.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161121005675/en/
Contacts:
Alliance Oil
Dmitry Zhdanovich
Head of IR
?el +7 495 223 86 99 (# 75-08)
E-mail: Dmitry.Zhdanovich@ipc-oil.ru