To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
21st of November 2016
Announcement no 100/2016
Fixing of interest rate spreads
BRFkredit has conducted auctions in floating-rate bonds.
The results of the auctions are shown below.
ISIN DK0009391963 DK0009392185
Maturity 01- July - 2020 1. juli 2021
Reference rate Cibor 3M Cibor 3M
Cover pool E (SDO) E (SDO)
Series 422E 422E
Interest rate spread + 0,12% + 0,23%
The final terms for the bonds will be updated with the interest rate spread, and will be available on www.brf.com/
Questions regarding the auctions may be directed to:
-- Head of Investments, André Hauberg på telefon (+45) 45 26 29 18 -- Group Treasurer, Anders Lund Hansen på telefon (+45) 45 26 22 80
Yours sincerely,
BRFkredit a/s
Søren Winkler
Head of Analysis
Direct phone (+45) 45 26 29 30
E-mail swi@brf.dk
Web: brf.dk
