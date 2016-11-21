To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



21st of November 2016



Announcement no 100/2016



Fixing of interest rate spreads



BRFkredit has conducted auctions in floating-rate bonds.



The results of the auctions are shown below.



ISIN DK0009391963 DK0009392185



Maturity 01- July - 2020 1. juli 2021



Reference rate Cibor 3M Cibor 3M



Cover pool E (SDO) E (SDO)



Series 422E 422E



Interest rate spread + 0,12% + 0,23%



The final terms for the bonds will be updated with the interest rate spread, and will be available on www.brf.com/



Questions regarding the auctions may be directed to:



-- Head of Investments, André Hauberg på telefon (+45) 45 26 29 18 -- Group Treasurer, Anders Lund Hansen på telefon (+45) 45 26 22 80



Yours sincerely,



BRFkredit a/s



Søren Winkler



Head of Analysis



Direct phone (+45) 45 26 29 30



E-mail swi@brf.dk



Web: brf.dk