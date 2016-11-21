Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AAM) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company" or "Austral"), is pleased to announce that effective November 22, 2016 its trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange will change from "AAM" to "AGLD."

The Company's change in symbol follows TMX Group Limited's announcement that it would adopt four letter symbols effective after November 1, 2016. The symbol "AGLD" was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on November 3, 2016.

There is no action required by shareholders of the Company in connection with this change.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Limited is a growing precious metals mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile and Argentina. The Company's flagship Guanaco project in Chile is a low-cost gold and silver producing mine with further exploration upside. The Company is also operator of the underground silver-gold Casposo mine in San Juan, Argentina. With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AAM, and from 22 November AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult the company's website www.australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of Austral Gold Limited:

"Stabro Kasaneva"

President and CEO

Further information please contact: