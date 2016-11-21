SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - November 21, 2016) - Influential consumer marketing executive Tom Fritz has joined Chief Outsiders, and is now accepting fractional Chief Marketing assignments for the Executive-as-a-Service firm.

Fritz has more than three decades of experiences leading marketing efforts for Fortune 500 enterprises as well as mid-sized companies and startups. He has been the marketing mastermind behind the rejuvenation and growth of a variety of consumer household products, including Nestea and Tilex. He is ready to scale his insights in the service of helping mid-market enterprises achieve marketing successes in today's hyper-competitive marketplace.

"For enterprises seeking go-to-market strategies that can be employed immediately, Fritz is the type of 'hit-the-ground-running and roll-up-his-sleeves' executive that can create an immediate, measurable impact," said Karen Hayward, managing partner of Chief Outsiders' West region.

Most recently, Fritz concluded a nearly two-decade stint as the global marketing chief for Marmot Mountain, leading the outdoor apparel and equipment retailer to six-fold sales growth, while escalating global brand awareness, as measured in brand impressions, from 50 million to 4.5 billion in a recent seven-year stretch.

Prior, Fritz repositioned toy company Yes! Entertainment from preschool to pre-teen electronics, in an effort that resulted in five-fold sales growth. His insights had a similar impact at Nestea, where his launch of new products sent sales rocketing by 30 percent in just one years' time; and at Clorox, where he reversed sales declines for several products, most notably, Tilex.

Fritz considers his experiences equally divided between highly-functional organizational environments and what he terms "fairly dysfunctional environments." Having worked on both sides of the fence, says Fritz, enables him to bring key insights to companies looking to grow their businesses but lacking alignment throughout the organization.

Fritz, based in Santa Rosa, CA, earned his BS in Agricultural Business from the University of Illinois in Champaign; and added an MBA in Brand Management from Northwestern University's prestigious Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

