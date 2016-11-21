

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with a loss, adding to the losses of the previous session. The market declined in early trade and settled into a sideways trend for most of the day. The weak performance of the financial stocks and of index heavyweight Novartis weighed on the overall market.



It was a light day for global economic data and there was also little corporate news to drive trading. For the second session in a row, there was no help to be found by the opening of the U.S. markets in the afternoon.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.69 percent Monday and finished at 7,849.86. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.64 percent and the Swiss Performance Index also lost 0.64 percent.



Pharma heavyweight Novartis dropped 1.3 percent. The company acquired Selexys Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a company specializing in development of therapeutics in certain hematologic and inflammatory disorders. Shares of Roche also finished lower by 0.5 percent.



Shares of Actelion weakened by 1.6 percent. There was no news to drive the stock lower. The move was attributed to profit taking following its strong run in the previous week. Galenica also declined 1.4 percent.



UBS dropped 1.4 percent and Credit Suisse surrendered 1.2 percent. Bernstein confirmed its 'Underperform' rating on both stocks. Julius Baer also finished with a loss of 1.0 percent.



Adecco jumped percent 1.5 after it was upgraded to 'Buy' from 'Hold' by HSBC. SGS was also among the gainers, with an increase of 0.3 percent. Dufry climbed 0.5 percent and Givaudan added 0.1 percent.



