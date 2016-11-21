Leader in Process Mining technology wins in the start-up category for its exceptional growth and game-changing innovation

Celonis, the leading provider of a new category of big data analytics technology dubbed Process Mining, today announced that it won the German EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2016 Award in the start-up category. On November 18, an independent panel of judges honored Celonis in recognition of its impressive growth rate and spirit of innovation. The award ceremony took place at a festive evening gala at the German Historical Museum in Berlin, attended by prominent figures from the worlds of politics, business and society.

"The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award is like the Oscar for entrepreneurial achievements," said Hubert Barth, chairman of the managing board at EY Germany, at the event opening. "It is for celebrating elite entrepreneurs with the gift to disrupt entire industries, inspire people, make dreams come true and take responsibility."

Dr. Manfred Wittenstein, chairman of the jury, added: "We are looking for the winning DNA. Start-ups are playing an increasingly important role because they renew the foundation of our economy."

Founded in 2011 by then students of Technical University of Munich, Celonis quickly became the world market leader in Process Mining, an emerging category of big data technology. Celonis' Process Mining solution helps companies across all industries save millions in revenue by providing faster, better, more efficient and compliant processes with a highly accelerated time to value.

Celonis Process Mining is already being used by Fortune 500 companies and a large number of medium-sized companies in over 25 countries and 16 different industries. In 2015, SAP entered into a partnership with the company, adding SAP Process Mining by Celonis to its global product portfolio. The success of Celonis recently convinced renowned Facebook investors Accel and 83North (formerly Greylock IL) to invest $27.5 million in a series A funding. In five years since inception, Celonis has grown to revenues of over $10 million on an annualized basis. To help propel its rapid growth and boost its presence in the US, the company opened an office in New York, adding to its existing locations in Munich and Amsterdam.

"Alexander Rinke, Martin Klenk and I founded Celonis because we shared the dream of changing how companies around the world run their businesses. Over the past few years, we have assembled an outstanding team of employees, investors and cooperating scientists, with whom we can make this dream come true. We are all proud of this award and consider it a major milestone," said Celonis co-founder and co-CEO Bastian Nominacher.

Winning the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award is the latest recognition of Celonis' innovation and growth. Other awards the company has won include the Deloitte Fast 50 Award as Germany's fastest growing technology company, the SAP HANA Innovation Award and the KfW Banking Entrepreneurship Award.

