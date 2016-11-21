sprite-preloader
21.11.2016 | 18:35
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC - Foreign Exchange Hedging

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Foreign Exchange Hedging

The Company announces that, further to the foreign exchange hedging announcements made on 30 June 2016 and 2 August 2016, in relation to its investments in Japanese equities, it has entered into a foreign currency forward contract that effectively removes the hedging of the Japanese Yen exposure back to Sterling, detailed in the previous announcements.

21 November 2016

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


