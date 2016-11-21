EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC - Foreign Exchange Hedging

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")
Foreign Exchange Hedging
The Company announces that, further to the foreign exchange hedging announcements made on 30 June 2016 and 2 August 2016, in relation to its investments in Japanese equities, it has entered into a foreign currency forward contract that effectively removes the hedging of the Japanese Yen exposure back to Sterling, detailed in the previous announcements.
21 November 2016
