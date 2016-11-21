Helsinki, Finland, 2016-11-21 18:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fingrid Oyj



Stock Exchange Release 21 November 2016 at 19.30 EET



International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has upgraded Fingrid Oyj's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' and senior unsecured rating to 'AA-'. Fitch has affirmed the Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The outlook on the IDRs is stable. The ratings do not incorporate any uplift from state majority ownership.



For more information: Chief Financial Officer Jan Montell, +358 30 395 5213



www.fingrid.fi/en