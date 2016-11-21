sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
21.11.2016
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, November 21

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:21 November 2016
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):66,054
Highest price paid per share (pence):31.25p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):31.75p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):30.8965p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,439,700,121 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,439,700,121 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

HILARY C SYKES

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 NOVEMBER 2016

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
192031.2510:07:11London Stock Exchange
7253111:31:17London Stock Exchange
207431.2511:31:24London Stock Exchange
27113111:31:28London Stock Exchange
49283111:41:47London Stock Exchange
1653111:44:49London Stock Exchange
17913111:44:49London Stock Exchange
18233111:44:49London Stock Exchange
17703111:44:49London Stock Exchange
15243111:44:49London Stock Exchange
179530.7512:30:30London Stock Exchange
384430.7512:30:30London Stock Exchange
178430.7513:19:27London Stock Exchange
166830.7513:19:27London Stock Exchange
18063113:23:07London Stock Exchange
763230.7515:38:38London Stock Exchange
179030.7515:38:38London Stock Exchange
190830.7515:38:38London Stock Exchange
194830.7515:39:52London Stock Exchange
53903115:40:33London Stock Exchange
35043115:40:33London Stock Exchange
26503115:40:33London Stock Exchange
14383116:22:50London Stock Exchange
4993116:22:50London Stock Exchange
16030.7516:25:08London Stock Exchange
43330.7516:25:08London Stock Exchange
52330.7516:25:12London Stock Exchange
55730.7516:26:03London Stock Exchange
55730.7516:26:35London Stock Exchange
53230.7516:26:59London Stock Exchange
42130.7516:27:22London Stock Exchange
49930.7516:27:25London Stock Exchange
130030.7516:29:03London Stock Exchange
54630.7516:29:14London Stock Exchange
90030.7516:29:21London Stock Exchange
120230.7516:29:52London Stock Exchange
111530.7516:29:52London Stock Exchange
22230.7516:29:52London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


