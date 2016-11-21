Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 21 November 2016 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 66,054 Highest price paid per share (pence): 31.25p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 31.75p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 30.8965p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,439,700,121 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,439,700,121 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

HILARY C SYKES

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 NOVEMBER 2016

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1920 31.25 10:07:11 London Stock Exchange 725 31 11:31:17 London Stock Exchange 2074 31.25 11:31:24 London Stock Exchange 2711 31 11:31:28 London Stock Exchange 4928 31 11:41:47 London Stock Exchange 165 31 11:44:49 London Stock Exchange 1791 31 11:44:49 London Stock Exchange 1823 31 11:44:49 London Stock Exchange 1770 31 11:44:49 London Stock Exchange 1524 31 11:44:49 London Stock Exchange 1795 30.75 12:30:30 London Stock Exchange 3844 30.75 12:30:30 London Stock Exchange 1784 30.75 13:19:27 London Stock Exchange 1668 30.75 13:19:27 London Stock Exchange 1806 31 13:23:07 London Stock Exchange 7632 30.75 15:38:38 London Stock Exchange 1790 30.75 15:38:38 London Stock Exchange 1908 30.75 15:38:38 London Stock Exchange 1948 30.75 15:39:52 London Stock Exchange 5390 31 15:40:33 London Stock Exchange 3504 31 15:40:33 London Stock Exchange 2650 31 15:40:33 London Stock Exchange 1438 31 16:22:50 London Stock Exchange 499 31 16:22:50 London Stock Exchange 160 30.75 16:25:08 London Stock Exchange 433 30.75 16:25:08 London Stock Exchange 523 30.75 16:25:12 London Stock Exchange 557 30.75 16:26:03 London Stock Exchange 557 30.75 16:26:35 London Stock Exchange 532 30.75 16:26:59 London Stock Exchange 421 30.75 16:27:22 London Stock Exchange 499 30.75 16:27:25 London Stock Exchange 1300 30.75 16:29:03 London Stock Exchange 546 30.75 16:29:14 London Stock Exchange 900 30.75 16:29:21 London Stock Exchange 1202 30.75 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange 1115 30.75 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange 222 30.75 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange

