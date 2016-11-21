Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Private Equity MBO's" conference to their offering.

This training course unpacks private equity and management/ leveraged buyouts (MBO/ LBOs). The course is designed for staff for example working with corporate finance advisors, banks or private equity firms. The program allows participants to understand the work of a private equity firm and set their own work in context.

Methodology for the private equity course:

During the private equity course participants are given ample opportunity to ask questions in a supportive environment. Any jargon is explained clearly and simply. The course examines the role of financial instruments used (such as mezzanine finance plus other debt and equity instruments) and discusses the commercial aspects of buy outs at a strategic level. Participants also learn by working through exercises on structuring buyouts.

Agenda:

1. Background private equity: Fundamentals of the private equity industry

2. Structuring a private equity buy out: Building a buy out

3. Pricing a private equity buy out: Valuing a buy out

4. Optimising a buy-out: Achieving a successful buy out

5. Achieving an exit: Exiting a buy out

6. Course summary and wrap up: Course conclusion

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mdjrl9/private_equity

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161121005974/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Private Equity