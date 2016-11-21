Technavio analysts forecast the global apple cider vinegar marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161121005556/en/

Technavio publishes new market research report on the global apple cider vinegar market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global apple cider vinegarmarketfor 2016-2020. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers influencing market growth and the challenges faced by apple cider vinegar manufacturers. It also examines key emerging trends and their influence on current and future markets.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for non-alcoholic beveragesresearch, "Around one-third of the millennials worldwide look for health attributes while buying any food and beverage product and are willing to pay a premium price for heathy food and beverage products."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54447

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio food and beverage analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global apple cider vinegar market:

Health benefits associated with the consumption of apple cider vinegar

Growing utilization of apple cider vinegar for household purposes

Rise in product line extensions with apple cider vinegar as a functional ingredient

Health benefits associated with the consumption of apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is widely used for its various health benefits. It is used in a wide assortment of preparations including salad dressings, marinades, vinaigrettes, food preservatives, and chutneys. It is also used in dietary supplements owing to its medicinal value. Apple cider vinegar contains essential nutrients important for digestion, energy production, and food metabolism. It is also beneficial for heart health, brain health, and lowers cholesterol levels. It is also great for the lymphatic system owing to its ability to cleanse the lymph nodes and reduce mucus and sinus congestion.

Apple cider vinegar helps decrease unhealthy food cravings, maintains the feeling of fullness longer, and reduces glucose and insulin levels. This also naturally leads to lower calorie intake, thus making it ideal for people seeking weight loss and diabetes control solutions.

Growing utilization of apple cider vinegar for household purposes

Apple cider vinegar is increasingly utilized as a non-toxic household cleaner. Owing to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, apple cider vinegar is used as an effective disinfectant to prevent the growth of bacteria and molds. It can also be used as a fabric conditioner it not only softens the clothes but also makes white colored clothes brighter. It even disinfects and does not leave behind any odor.

Apple cider vinegar is also effective in removing household odors. This is attributed to its ability to break down volatile compounds and kill the bacteria responsible for the pungent household odors. It can be also utilized as a drain cleaner when used in combination with baking soda and salt mix for cleaning and deodorizing partially blocked drains. Apple cider vinegar can also be used to disinfect children's toys, instead of bleach. This will help keep the children away from the harmful effects of chemicals like bleach.

Rise in product line extensions with apple cider vinegar as functional ingredient

With the growing consumer focus toward better-for-you food and beverages as well as health drinks, manufacturers worldwide are focusing on widening their product lines with apple cider vinegar as key ingredient owing to its myriad health benefits. Thus, manufacturers are now formulating new products with new flavors. For instance, Suja Life, one of the fastest growing organic, cold-pressured and non-genetically modified organism (GMO) beverage companies in the US, offers drinking vinegars in five flavors with organic Apple Cider Vinegar as the base ingredient. These drinking vinegars are United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified organic, vegan, as well as gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free.

Food and beverage companies globally are focusing on continuous innovation to formulate new products using apple cider vinegar as a functional ingredient. For example, KeVita, a popular US manufacturer of fermented probiotic and kombucha beverages, launched three new flavors in its product line of cleansing probiotic apple cider vinegar tonics. These tonics combine apple cider vinegar with probiotics and other ingredients such as turmeric and ginseng, to position the product as a premium functional value product in the market. "Therefore, growing health consciousness and increase in average per capita household income will fuel the demand for premium, better-for-you food and beverage products," says Manjunath.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Vinegar Market 2016-2020

Vinegar Market in Latin America 2016-2020

Global Almond Milk Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161121005556/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com