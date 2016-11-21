MILWAUKEE, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Generation Growth Capital Fund III, LP ("GGC"), a Milwaukee-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies, today announced the investment in Select Food Products, Inc. ("Select Foods"). The investment was used to recapitalize the company and to support the merger with Tino's Italian Specialty Foods, LLC ("Tino's"). Senior financing was provided by Anchor Bank, N.A. and mezzanine financing was provided by EXMARQ Capital Partners, Inc. The Platinum Group acted as the exclusive advisor to Select Foods on the deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Plymouth, MN, Select Foods is a custom food manufacturer specializing in the sandwich, breakfast, snack and desert categories. Select Foods prides itself on providing customized and innovative solutions to retail, club, convenience store, and foodservice customers. Tino's is a manufacturer of calzones, artisan subs, paninis, pizza, condiments, and breakfast and lunch options for the convenience service industry.

"The merger of Select Foods and Tino's looks like a perfect fit for both companies as Tino's gains immediate access to the top-notch manufacturing capacity at Select Foods," said John Reinke, Managing Director of Generation Growth Capital, Inc.

"The combined company is now uniquely positioned to provide innovative, new products across the retail grocery, foodservice, and convenience store channels. Tino Lettieri and I long have had a great respect for each other and we look forward to working together now," said Scott Robertson, CEO of Select Foods.

"The Tino's brand is really poised for growth and the merger with Select Foods gives us access to the manufacturing capacity and quality that we need," added Tino Lettieri, who will assume the position of Tino's Brand Manager and Head of Research and Development for Select Foods.

About Generation Growth Capital Fund III, LP

Generation Growth Capital Fund III, LP is a Milwaukee-based private equity firm focusing on investments in small businesses to support ownership transition and growth opportunities. By partnering with solid management teams, GGC adopts a proactive, collaborative approach that builds the businesses in which they invest. Please visit www.generationgrowth.com and www.selectfoodproductsinc.com for more information

