

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures soared Monday, fueled by Russian leader Vladimir Putin's confidence that a deal with OPEC to curb supplies is imminent.



Reports quoting Putin said the Kremlin expects Saudi Arabia and other members of the cartel to finalize such a deal on November 30.



Jan. WTI oil settled at $48.24/bbl, up $1.88, or 4.1%.



Dec. WTI oil was up $1.80, or 3.9%, to settle at $47.49/bbl on expiration day. Prices touched their highest in three weeks.



The dollar gave back some ground versus major rivals after soaring to a 14-year high. That helped bolster commodity prices today.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX