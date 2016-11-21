Technavio analysts forecast the global extrusion machinery marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161121005583/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global extrusion machinery market from 2016-2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global extrusion machinery marketfor 2016-2020. The report also segments the global extrusion machine market into the single screw, twin-screw extrusion machines and others. The others segment includes extrusion machines with 3 or more screws.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54473

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio heavy industryanalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global extrusion machinery market:

Growing lightweight automotive market

Growing construction sector

Emergence of extrusion coating in packaging industry

Growing lightweight automotive market

Aluminum extrusion is replacing steel in the automotive and transport industry due to its lightweight, which contributes directly to the reduction of the average curb weight of the vehicle. It also reduces fuel consumption and emits a lesser amount of greenhouse gases. In addition, aluminum is resistant to corrosion and is easily recyclable, ensuring sustainability and durability of the vehicle. For instance, Ford has a joint venture with Sapa for the supply of aluminum tubes used in the manufacture of F-150 trucks, making them 700 pound lighter than the 2014 model.

The global automotive industry has grown over the past five years and it is anticipated that profit margins may increase by almost 50% by the end of the forecast period with new profits being generated from automotive sales in emerging economies. According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for unit operations research, "This growth will lead to substantial growth in the extrusion machinery market, as aluminum extrusion is used in various applications in the automotive industry such as sunroof channels, roof rails, side intrusion beams, heat exchangers, and chassis."

Growing construction sector

Aluminum extrusion has been gaining popularity in the construction industry owing to its structural integrity and cost benefits. Extruded aluminum products exhibit versatility both in application and production. The application of extruded aluminum is not just restricted to exterior design and function. Stairwells, elevator shafts, and lighting fixtures employ many different applications for extruded aluminum.

The global construction industry is expected to grow at 4% per annum until 2030, which is more than the expected global GDP growth rate of 3% per annum until 2030. Continuous industrial development in emerging countries and the recovery of developed economies from economic instability will fuel the steady growth. "The wide variety of application of extruded aluminum in the construction sector and the note-worthy growth in the industry point toward a bright prospective for extrusion machine market globally," says Gaurav.

Emergence of extrusion coating in packaging industry

Extrusion coating and laminating are processes that allow different substrate materials to be combined for obtaining a single compound structure. This may involve materials like plastics, paper, carton board, or aluminum foils. Extrusion coating and laminating lines are used for a variety of applications that include liquid packaging, flexible packaging, and medical packaging as well as sacks for products as diverse as cement, cereal grain, and dry chemicals.

The global packaging industry is predicted to grow at an annual average of 3.5% per year until 2020, with sales touching USD 997 billion. Therefore, the growing packaging industry will add impetus to the extrusion machinery market.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Aluminum Extrusion Market 2016-2020

Global Aluminum Market for the Automotive Industry 2016-2020

Aluminum Manufacturing Market in Serbia 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161121005583/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com