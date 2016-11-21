sprite-preloader
Montag, 21.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,064 Euro		+0,155
+1,20 %
WKN: 570792 ISIN: US4974981056 Ticker-Symbol: KI2 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KIRKLANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIRKLANDS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIRKLANDS INC
KIRKLANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KIRKLANDS INC13,064+1,20 %