EVANSTON, IL--(Marketwired - November 21, 2016) - Utah industrial jobs rose 2.3% over the past year, reports the 2017 Utah Manufacturers Directory
Utah's 3,540 manufacturers employ 174,171 in the state, reports MNI. Since September of 2010, the state has added 23,812 jobs, a 16% increase.
"Utah boasts one of the most favorable regulatory climates in the nation, and its overall business costs are low. This, combined with a skilled labor pool and abundance of shovel-ready sites, has helped the state recover all jobs lost during the recession -- and then some," says Tom Dubin, President of the Evanston, IL-based publishing company, which has been surveying industry since 1912. "However, global competition and a strong dollar will continue to challenge growth in the years ahead."
According to MNI, Utah's chemicals industry was the star of this year's survey, increasing by 7%.
For the full report, including a list of new companies in Utah, click here or visit http://www.mni.net/news/.
Food processing ranks as the state's largest sector by employment with 19,454 jobs, up 3.3%, and second-ranked electronics accounts for 17,375, down one percent. Third-ranked chemical processing employs 17,083, up 7%.
Manufacturing job gains in Utah were spread out across most sectors, with furniture/fixtures, up 10.6%; transportation equipment, up 10%; instruments/related products, up 6.7%; lumber/wood, also up 6.7%; rubber/plastics, up 6.4%; primary metals, up 2.9%; and paper products, up 1.9%.
Gains were offset by losses in the state's industrial machinery sector, which reported a 4.1% decline. Employment also declined in the fabricated metals industry, down 3.7%, according to MNI.
MNI reports job losses were more severe in the western half of the state, with employment down 4.4% in Southwest Oklahoma to 23,998 jobs, and down 3.8% in Northwest Oklahoma to 66,334 jobs. The state's MNI's regional data shows Utah's manufacturing gains were concentrated in the state's Northern region, which added 2,726 jobs or 1.7%. Industrial jobs rose 4.4% in Southern Utah to 6,922, but fell 3.9% in Central Utah to 5,383.
City data collected by MNI shows Salt Lake City ranks first in the state for number of manufacturing jobs, with 55,673 workers, up 3.8%.
