SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- LiquidPlanner, dynamic project management software for technology and manufacturing teams, today announced that Ben Brewer, a former sales leader with Concur, has joined the company as its new Vice President of Sales. In this role, Ben will be responsible for overall sales force effectiveness and optimization, implementing new sales strategies to drive broader adoption of the LiquidPlanner solution, and identifying new channel and partnership opportunities to expand the company's reach.

"Opportunities like this don't come along that often. LiquidPlanner represents a unique combination of people, technology, and culture and I'm excited to apply all that I've learned over the past decade at one of the Northwest's premiere enterprise software companies and help LiquidPlanner aggressively grow its footprint in the manufacturing and IT sectors," said Ben Brewer, Vice President of Sales of LiquidPlanner. "My personal goal in this role is to challenge the status quo in project management by demonstrating how LiquidPlanner is a true agent of change and transformation for teams who are being asked to do more with less. It also became quickly apparent that LiquidPlanner is more than just cutting-edge technology -- they have built a culture that puts people first and that value is reflected in the product itself."

Ben draws on 12-plus years of experience building and leading world-class technology and delivery teams in the enterprise software market. Most recently, Ben served as the Vice President of Sales for Concur, an SAP company, one of the most successful enterprise Software-as-a-Service businesses. Over his ten-plus year career at Concur, he held several senior positions in their global sales organization including Director of Sales, National Accounts, Senior Director of Sales, and Vice President of Sales.

Ben holds a Bachelors in Communications from Washington State University.

"Our business continues to build momentum daily and we understood that to take LiquidPlanner to the next level, we needed a talented and experienced sales executive who understands how to sell new software models to more traditional markets," said Liz Pearce, CEO of LiquidPlanner. "We are confident that we've found the right person in Ben whose years of senior executive leadership at Concur, one of the core innovators in the enterprise cloud market, will serve as an invaluable resource both to our executive team as well as to our rapidly expanding sales staff."

About LiquidPlanner

LiquidPlanner is the industry's only priority-based, predictive online project management solution that inspires confidence in your plan and your business. LiquidPlanner helps teams conquer project complexity and enable organizations to make strategic business decisions and grow profitability through seamless collaboration and powerful analytics. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on LiquidPlanner to provide robust scheduling capabilities and real-time visibility across their project portfolio. For more information visit: www.liquidplanner.com, or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Press Contact:

Robert Nachbar

LiquidPlanner

206-427-0389

Email Contact



