Technavio's latest report on the K-12 education technology market in ASEANprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on K12 and higher education sector, says, "The education technology market in ASEAN is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 25%. This growth is rooted in the incorporation of innovative teaching methods that involve personalized learning, collaborations, and smart classroom initiatives. As part of these initiatives, instructors are focusing on creating collaborative and engaging classrooms with the aid of multimedia content and other interactive elements."

The top three emerging trends driving the K-12 education technology market in ASEAN according to Technavio education research analysts are:

Use of advanced technology in international schools

Increased Internet penetration and use of education apps

Emergence of educational technology start-ups

Use of advanced technology in international schools

International schools are using various interactive and collaborative methods to teach students. For instance, at the Maker Space in NIST International School, Bangkok, children spend a portion of their lunch hours on robotics and programming projects. 3D printing, wearable technology, and drones are various educational technologies that hold tremendous growth potential during the forecast period.

Drones will be primarily used in STEM learning through features such as digital storytelling and virtual tours. Educational technology is also expected to be incorporated in physical education classes. For instance, instructors are adopting GoPros and wristbands to monitor the activities and quantify the movement of students.

Increased Internet penetration and use of education apps

The rise in internet penetration is leading to evolution of smartphones and connected devicesas a primary point of online access. This will lead to significant growth in the development of education apps during the forecast period, which in turn, will drive the K-12 educational software market.

Vendors in the education market are increasingly building apps with built-in social features to help learners share information in real time. For instance, apps by Evernote and Edmodo enable learners to exchange notes, assignments, videos, and other multimedia content. Vendors are also equipping their apps with advanced technologies such as augmented reality that enable learners to visit cultural sites and view landmarks using their mobiles. "These apps also help students utilize smartphones features such as cameras, microphones, etc. to create content with rich media," says Jhansi.

Emergence of educational technology start-ups

The emergence of start-ups is a key trend seen in the education technology market in the ASEAN, especially in economically advanced countries such as Singapore and Indonesia. The rise in the number of K-12 institutions implementing educational technology in the learning process will drive the emergence of start-ups in the region that will provide software and apps to cater to the K-12 student population.

Among the ASEAN, Singapore is a lucrative market for education technology start-ups owing to its regulatory efficiency. In addition, governments ensure that schools receive the funding needed to ensure that their education system excels. The added advantage for Singapore-based companies is that they are in a country surrounded by nations with relatively low labor costs. Thus, the development of software is often left to the workforce in neighboring countries, and the headquarters handles functions such as marketing and sales.

