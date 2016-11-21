On November 9th and 10th, leading market intelligence company Infiniti Research hosted a webinar titled 'Media Procurement Strategies: Vision 2020', which featured a panel of their Media Buying and Marketing Category Procurement experts.

Attendees of this webinar gathered insights on digital media spending and programmatic approach to optimise spend, learning how to make the correct choices about what they buy, how they buy, and who they work with. The expert panel of Media Buying and Marketing Category Procurement analysts discussed various aspects of digital media like:

Emerging agencies in digital media Is the industry moving towards more consolidation?

Programmatic media buying and its impact on media procurement professionals

The holistic growth of digital media, across regions

This webinar has now been made available to the public. To access the full recording, please email to Mahesh@infinitiresearch.email and you will receive a copy of the presentation.

