Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces Notice of Redemption for All of its 7.50% Senior Notes due 2018

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov 21, 2016) - Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 7.50% Senior Notes due 2018 (the "Notes"). As set forth in the notice of redemption issued today pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes, the redemption date is December 21, 2016, and the redemption price will be calculated on December 16, 2016. Bombardier will disclose the redemption price by press release on December 16, 2016.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, the securities mentioned herein may not be offered or sold in Canada other than on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities laws in Canada.

