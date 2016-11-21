A.M. Best will be hosting a one-hour webinar titled, "Succeeding in the Data-Driven Insurance Sales Environment"on Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. (EST).

Register for the webinar at www.ambest.com/webinars/sales16.

This webinar, sponsored by Lexington Insurance Company, a member of American International Group, Inc. (AIG), will examine how insurance organizations are reinventing their sales cultures to better integrate new technologies and data, leverage the skillset of tech-savvy colleagues and build an integrated solutions approach versus cross-selling. The panel also will discuss how insurers can harness social media platforms and leverage data and research to capture the attention and business of today's demanding customers and use online learning to influence offline sales.

Panelists for this webinar include:

Douglas Turk, chief marketing officer, JLT Group;

Marya J. Propis, U.S. commercial head of broker engagement, AIG;

Cynthia Beveridge, deputy chief executive officer, AON InPoint;

Bob Howe, placement market leader, Marsh; and

Kabir Syed, chief executive officer and founder, RiskMatch.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available shortly after the event.

For more information, please call (908) 439-2200, ext. 5561, or email lee.mcdonald@ambest.com.

