

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After seeing modest strength early in the session on Monday, treasuries pulled back as the day progressed before closing roughly flat.



Bond prices lingered near the unchanged line going into the close of trading. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.339 percent.



With the slight uptick on the day, the ten-year yield once again reached its highest closing level in over a year.



The roughly flat close by treasuries came after the Treasury Department's auction of $26 billion worth of two-year notes attracted average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.085 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.73, which matched the average of the ten previous two-year note auctions.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Nonetheless, overall trading activity was somewhat subdued, as some traders are away from their desks ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.



The economic calendar for the holiday-interrupted week also started off relatively quiet, with no major U.S. data scheduled for Monday.



Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to the National Association of Realtor's report on existing home sales in the month of October.



Bond traders are also likely to keep an eye on the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $34 billion worth of five-year notes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX