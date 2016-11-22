CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - November 21, 2016) - On Friday, November 18, 2016, more than 650 parents and guardians of students at Chester Community Charter School (CCCS), the largest K-8 charter school in Pennsylvania, participated in the school's annual Thanksgiving Giveaway and Turkey Drawing, wherein each family received a ShopRite gift card, valued at $10. The families also entered a drawing, to win one of six, free, 15-Ib. turkeys. The event took place, concurrently, at CCCS' three campuses, East, West, and Upland.

The winners of the free Turkey Drawing were chosen, at random, today, and recipients included: Erica Mabry, Tamika White, Theresa Ricks, Tanisha Mills, Shakira Brown, and Katrina Trusty.

Students and parents who attended the event were greeted by the school's Thanksgiving mascot, "Chester C. Turkey," as they received their ShopRite gift cards, from CCCS staff.

Since its inception, in 1999, this event has put CCCS at the forefront as an advocate for food justice, among the members of its student population, and has assisted more than 8,000 CCCS families to partially subsidize the cost of holiday food.

About Chester Community Charter School

Chester Community Charter School opened its doors on September 9, 1998, serving 97 students from its modest, four, meeting rooms, in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel, in Chester, PA. Since that time, the school has steadily grown to include more than 3,000 students in 11 state-of-the-art-buildings, spanning three campuses. Through collaboration with the Gureghian Charitable Foundation, and CCCS' High School Search and Selection Program, more than $9.5 million in scholarships and financial assistance to prestigious private secondary schools has been awarded to 225 of the school's graduates, since 2009. http://chestercommunitycharter.org

