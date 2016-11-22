CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BLN) ("Blackline" or the "Company") today announced that 517,000 stock options were granted on November 21, 2016 to directors, officers and employees of the Company. The options were assigned an exercise price of $2.85 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approval. These options are granted under the Company's stock option plan as part of its annual compensation package.

About Blackline Safety (formal): Blackline Safety is a global leader that helps businesses manage the most efficient evacuations and emergency responses to safety and health incidents in the workplace. Behind each of our groundbreaking innovations is a strong team of designers and engineers with millions invested in technology research and development. We are agile and capable, developing and manufacturing everything in-house -- from wearable safety technology to cloud-hosted monitoring software. With coverage in over 200 countries, we are the only provider of industrial-grade, turn-key, work-anywhere connected safety monitoring solutions. We make it easy and seamless to meet the most demanding safety monitoring challenges of organizations in any industry. Alert. Locate. Respond.™ For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

