

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple has announced it will fix any iPhone 6s smartphone that is suffering from 'an uncommon battery problem.'



Apple said it has 'determined that a very small number of iPhone 6s devices may unexpectedly shut down. This is not a safety issue and only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between September and October 2015.'



The company has said it will freely replace the battery of the affected device.



If a customer has replaced the battery of his iPhone 6s, he can contact Apple for a refund.



