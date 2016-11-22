SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- The culinary team at Barona Resort & Casino will be serving up seasonal mess-free, stress-free meals on Thanksgiving Day. Guests are invited to unwind, give thanks, feast at one of Barona's award-winning restaurants, and stay and play slots, poker, table games, blackjack and so much more for the holiday.

"Thanksgiving is one of our favorite times of the year at Barona Resort & Casino," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "This season is all about giving, spending time with loved ones, and celebrating all that you're thankful for. We are thankful for all of our loyal players and look forward to celebrating the start of the holiday season with everyone."

From elegant multi-course meals at Barona Oaks Steakhouse to the abundant Seasons Fresh Buffet offerings, there's a satisfying dining experience for everyone this Thanksgiving Day. The three-course Smoked Turkey Dinner at the Barona Oaks Steakhouse, open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. will be served with butternut squash, wild rice, roasted Brussels sprouts, and orange-cranberry glaze. Open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Italian Cucina's Red Wine-Braised Veal Shanks will be paired with a saffron risotto cake and crisp broccolini. The Sage Café will be serving Roasted Turkey plated with pecan raisin stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests will also enjoy handcrafted appetizers to start and indulge in desserts such as Hearth-Baked Apple Crostini, Pumpkin Crème Brûlée, and Pecan Pie.

For an even larger selection of choices, Barona's Seasons Fresh Buffet (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) will feature holiday staples including Roasted Turkey with Traditional Stuffing, Prime Rib of Beef with Roasted Garlic Au Jus, and Bourbon-Glazed Virginia Ham. In addition to these Thanksgiving specials, the buffet will have all its classic creations ranging from crab legs to pollo asado tacos as well as traditional holiday desserts.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.