

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said it appointed Kevin McAllister as president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, succeeding company Vice Chairman Ray Conner in that role.



The company also appointed Stanley Deal president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, a new business unit to be formed from the customer services groups within the company's existing commercial airplanes and defense, space and security business units.



McAllister joins Boeing from GE Aviation. Deal is a veteran Boeing executive.



Conner, 61, will continue to serve as Boeing vice chairman through 2017. He will work closely with McAllister in the months ahead on a purposeful hand-off of customer, supplier, and community and government relationships, and to ensure continuity of operations and customer support.



Boeing Global Services is slated to begin fully operating as the company's third major business unit by the third quarter of 2017, with a small core headquarters group based in Dallas, where Aviall currently has a sizeable presence.



Deal and McAllister join Caret as business unit leaders reporting directly to Dennis Muilenburg the Chairman, President and CEO of Boeing. They also become members of the company's Executive Council. The appointments are effective today.



McAllister, 53, joins Boeing after 27 years with GE Aviation, where he served since 2014 as president and CEO of GE Aviation Services. Before that, as vice president and general manager of global sales and marketing since 2008, he was credited with delivering record backlog growth for the nearly $25 billion GE business.



