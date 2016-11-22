Holmusk Showcases a Digital Diabetes Management Program (GlycoLeap) at World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) in Doha, Qatar





SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk, a global digital health and data analytics company headquartered in Singapore, will present GlycoLeap - a digital diabetes management program - at the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) 'Innovation Showcases'.

The Innovation Showcases Gallery at WISH will feature some of the world's most exciting healthcare innovations, ranging from practical devices to business models and design-based solutions.

GlycoLeap uses concepts from behavioural science to drive positive health outcomes for people with diabetes. Through small and sustainable lifestyle changes, users can achieve moderate weight loss and improve glucose control (as measured by HbA1c) within 6-months of the GlycoLeap program.

"This is a great opportunity for us to show our novel approach to improving care and outcomes for people with chronic disease," said Nawal Roy, CEO and Founder of Holmusk. "It has been great working with the WISH team in the run up to the event and we are looking forward to meeting potential collaborators and partners through the WISH network."

The event will be held from 29th to 30th November, 2016 in Doha, Qatar.

About Holmusk

Holmusk is a global digital health and data analytics company, focused on solving complex problems in healthcare for chronic diseases. We build innovative, scalable and cost-effective digital behaviour change programs that combine cutting-edge clinical research, technology and design to nudge people towards sustainable changes for better health. We develop powerful predictive algorithms that offer actionable insights for personalised care and population health management. We are based in Singapore and USA.

About GlycoLeap

GlycoLeap is a smart coach for type 2 diabetes that you can access anytime, anywhere. It provides you with the support you need to reach your health goals in less time, such as better glucose control, a healthier weight, and keeping up with exercise and diet changes. We combine human expert coaching with smart technology - all from your smartphone.

About WISH

WISH is a global initiative of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development. The 2016 summit will focus on seven specific challenges: Healthy Populations, Precision Medicine, Economic Benefits of Investing in Health, Cardiovascular Disease, Accountable Care, Autism and Behavioural Insights. WISH will also report on its ongoing impact locally and globally on issues previously highlighted at the conference, such as diabetes and patient safety.

Contact

Yuree Hong

+65-6250-4233

pr@holmusk.com

Photo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20161121/8521607588







