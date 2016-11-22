Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2016) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCQB: ATTBF) (CSE: ATT) (the "Company" or "Abattis"), announces that it intends to issue 1,354,149 Units to a consultant of the Company in satisfaction of sums owed; each unit costs of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. The warrants have an 18-month term and are exercisable at $0.16/common share. The shares were purchased under an exemption from prospectus requirements contained in s. 2.24 of NI 45-106 provided to employees, officers, directors and consultants of an Issuer.

Lastly, the Company announces that it intends to issue 100,000 common shares as compensation for services to consultants, directors and employees of the Company for the month ended October 31, 2016, no legend was required on any of the issued shares.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a specialty agricultural technology and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in agricultural technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company also is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols, and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions. For more information, visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com.

About Northern Vine Canada Inc.

Northern Vine Labs™ is licensed by Health Canada for the possession of Cannabis and related active ingredients, as well as the production of extracts for the purposes of analysis. Northern Vine Labs™ product certification and quality assurances programs incorporate global best practices and procedures for application in the Canadian market.

About Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals Corp.

Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals, dba Vergence Sales and Marketing Group, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. The Vergence team are bioceutical marketing specialists focused on health products to penetrate the fast-growing market for natural, safe and effective natural products that meet unmet wellness needs.

About Green Nature Health Care Products

Green Nature Health Care Products Inc. (http://www.green-nature.ca/en/) was established in 2012 by Jasmine Guan. The main market is the local travelers and immigrants, wholesalers. Over 400 customers have been obtained in China since the end of 2012 on dried blueberry and cranberry dried products, including the Wal-Mart chain supermarket and more than 200 to import and export food-based industry chain supermarkets. Green Nature has customs clearance through six cities in China: Shanghai, Nantong, Qingdao, Tianjin, Guangzhou, Hong Kong.

