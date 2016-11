NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Group LP (BX) is in discussions to sell about $2.3 billion portfolio of Japanese properties to China's Anbang Insurance Group Co., the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



In October, Blackstone agreed to sell a 25% stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to Chinese conglomerate HNA Group for $6.5 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX