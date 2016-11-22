The International Beauty Expo Korea 2016 to Begin on Nov. 25

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --The 14th International Beauty Expo Korea, the cosmetic trade show leading the Korean Wave,has been certified as an international trade shoe by MOTIE. Recognized as the international show in 2011 and outstanding show in 2013 and 2015, it is held every winter at COEX.

Seoul Messe International, the organizer of Beauty Expo Korea, announced that 200 companies from six countries will be exhibiting in 400 booths, and 1,200 foreign buyers from 40 countries will be visiting the show, which is a 20% increase from last year's show. On top of this, 50 foreign buyers with buying power will also be invited to be in 1:1 matching consultation on Nov. 25.

In the show, many cosmetic brands including nail and synthetic eyelash products, hair electronic devices, and home care devices will be displayed, and there will be 20 companies from five countries, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand along with aninternational special hall for Chinese materials.

To maximize the marketing performance, Seoul Messe International has made a marketing partnership with Leferi Beauty Entertainment. Twenty well-known beauty creators will come to the show and film live broadcasting on site and publish the news on SNS and other new medialike YouTube, Facebook,Instagram, Meipai, and Weibo. On Nov. 25, a conference titled "Foundation of 2017 Beauty Marketing" will be held to share the information on"influencer marketing" and "global marketing through new media."