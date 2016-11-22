China Huadian Zouxian Coal-fired Power Plant



Yokohama, Japan, Nov 22, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Zhejiang Feida MHPS High Efficiency Flue Gas Cleaning System Engineering Co., Ltd. (FMH), the environmental equipment engineering joint-venture established in China by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), has completed retrofit project and begun operations for a flue gas treatment system for Huadian Zouxian Power Co. Ltd., a part of China Huadian Corporation. The construction work was the first such order received by FMH and was completed in a short delivery time of seven months.The work involved modifications and additions to equipment such as electrostatic precipitator (ESP), flue gas desulfurization (FGD) and gas gas heaters (GGH) at the Unit 8 (1 gigawatt) of the Huadian Zouxian Power Plant in Shandong Province. This will remove SO2 (sulfur dioxide) and dust contained in the boiler exhaust gas and also reduce concentrations. Prior to the start of operations, the system successfully completed 168 hours of continuous trial runs, as required under Chinese regulations. By raising the desulfurization rate to 98.8 percent and reducing the stack inlet dust concentration to about one-fifth of the previous level, the latest Chinese environmental regulatory requirements, especially more strict requirement named "almost zero emission requirement" for big cities, have been met, achieving significant reductions in environmental load. Huadian Zuoxian Power Co., Ltd. has also highly evaluated the system.FMH is a 50/50 joint venture company between MHPS and Zhejiang Feida Environmental Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (FEIDA), a leading supplier of electrostatic precipitator in China, and began operations in March 2015. It aims to expand sales of High Efficiency AQCS (Air Quality Control System) products, which remove soot and dust such as PM 2.5, throughout China, utilizing technology from its parent companies.China Huadian Corporation is one of China's five largest electricity companies and quickly made a decision to adopt FMH's High Efficiency AQCS system, which includes the latest MHPS technology. It is a leading company in the industry that is active in environmental measures.MHPS offers AQCS products, such as selective catalytic NOx reduction (SCR), desulfurization equipment, electrostatic precipitators, GGH heat recovery equipment, GGH re-heaters and mercury removal equipment, etc. which clean flue gases discharged from coal-fired power plants. The company is unparalleled in the world in its ability to propose "one stop solutions" through these offerings.MHPS will continue to contribute to the reduction of environmental impacts in China by fully supporting FMH's business development.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.