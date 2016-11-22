Duckshin Housing (President: Myung-Hwan Kim) (KOSDAQ:090410) (www.duckshin.com), Korea's No.1 deck plate company, announced that it will participate in the 'THE BIG 5 SHOW 2016 (the Dubai Building Fair)' in the UAE for the first time to arrange global partnerships in various areas, such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Europe.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161121006279/en/

Duckshin Housing (KOSDAQ:090410, Korea's No.1 deck plate company, participated in the 'THE BIG 5 SHOW 2016 (the Dubai Building Fair)' in the UAE for the first time to arrange global partnerships in various areas, such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Europe. At THE BIG 5 SHOW 2016, visitors are listening to the description of the products at the Duckshin Housing booth. (Photo: Business Wire)

'THE BIG 5 SHOW' is the leading construction fair in the Middle East, which recorded 73,000 visitors from 3,000 companies in 142 countries last year. Duckshin Housing will participate in the SHOW for the first time.

Myung-Hwan Kim, Duckshin Housing President said, "Several countries in the Middle East are devoting a lot of effort to making their leap forward based on the model of the developments in Dubai. As labor costs have risen due to the 2020 Dubai expo, the 2022 Doha World Cup and Saudization (the employment quota policy of their nationals), an increase in the use of deck plate rather than conventional formwork is expected. The Overseas Sales division of Duckshin Housing will play the role of locomotive by moving faster than our competitors to secure major customers in the Middle East and by introducing our deck plate."

Duckshin Housing will introduce the advanced technology of its global flagship products, 'Speed Deck' and 'Eco Deck', through product consultation and descriptions with buyers to strengthen their basis to enter the Middle East market.

A Trade Export Team member of Duckshin Housing said, "Middle East companies have a high interest in the reliability and product technology of Korean companies in this exhibition. Therefore, we have a strong impression that it is possible to build long-term relationships and make business progress. The Middle East is a strategic location as a Southeast Asian market. We expect to actively enter the Middle Eastern market in the wake of this opportunity."

In this exhibition, Duckshin Housing will show its products, Speed Deck, Eco Deck, Form Deck and Inno Deck to the local people and engineers who are not familiar with deck plate and demonstrate the installation process and the result of the installation of the deck plate in a 36m2 booth space. (Dubai World Trade Centre Booth C180, 181 Stand: SS B181).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161121006279/en/

Contacts:

Duckshin Housing

Byung-hoon Kang, 82-2-2600-2652

bhkang@duckshin.com