

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 81.94 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 81.59.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 1.4373 and 0.7395 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4417 and 0.7365, respectively.



The aussie climbed to 0.9917 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9882.



The aussie edged up to 1.0444 against the NZ dollar, from an early near 2-week low of 1.0416.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 83.00 against the yen, 1.40 against the euro, 0.76 against the greenback, 1.02 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX