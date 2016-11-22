

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has been in talks with heavy hitters like the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and the National Football League for the rights to carry live games, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. It also has talked with soccer, lacrosse and surfing leagues.



With at least some leagues, including the NBA, Amazon has floated the idea of creating an exclusive premium sports package available with its Amazon Prime program, though the details are unclear. Such a package could attract new members to the $99-a-year Prime program, as well as to a 'skinny bundle' of live online channels that Amazon is pursuing, the report said.



Amazon, meanwhile, is also racing to compete against rival tech giants like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc., as well as BAMTech, a spinoff of Major League Baseball, which are seeking sports rights to beef up their video offerings.



The report indicated that Amazon executives have approached traditional TV networks about game rights they aren't using. They have asked Univision Communications Inc. if it would consider producing and packaging the Mexican soccer league games that it doesn't air. And they have approached Walt Disney Co.'s ESPN and ONE World Sports, which carries niche sports like Russian hockey league matches, for leftover live games.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX