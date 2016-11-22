

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 5-day high of 0.7084 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 10-month high of 78.48 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7065 and 78.27, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 1.5002 from yesterday's closing value of 1.5036.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.73 against the greenback, 0.79 against the yen and 1.48 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX