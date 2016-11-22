

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 1.3397 against the U.S. dollar and 82.70 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3417 and 82.56, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie advanced to 1.4241 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4258.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen and 1.40 against the euro.



