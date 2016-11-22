Leading Healthcare IT Organizations Partner to Expand Global Impact

BERLIN, Nov. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --(HealthTech Wire / News) - The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and the College of Health Information Management Executives (CHIME) announced a pivotal agreement to jointly partner on all programs and professional communities outside of North America. Through HIMSS-CHIME International, healthcare information technology's (HIT) two most visible and successful non-profit organizations will work collaboratively and strategically to transform healthcare across the globe.

HIMSS-CHIME International will offer exclusive HIT executive boot camps, leadership academies, certifications and events. Professional credentials will include the CHIME Certified Healthcare CIO (CHCIO) and the HIMSS Certified Professional in Health Information Management Systems (CPHIMS). The new partnership reflects a growing recognition that health IT leaders are seeking opportunities to grow their careers, and are eager to share best practices as they strive to improve patient care around the world.

Since 2006, HIMSS has extended its global reach through the growth of its membership, events, media and analytics through the establishment of offices in the UK, Germany and Singapore. The collaboration announced today leverages the full global infrastructure established by HIMSS to support an enhanced offering of HIT executive content through over 30 major physical events, membership communities and digital content distribution channels.

"The establishment of HIMSS-CHIME International demonstrates an absolute commitment by both organizations to engage HIT executives on an unparalleled scale," said H. Stephen Lieber, President and CEO of HIMSS. "CHIME's healthcare executive content perfectly complements the events, communities, analytics and content offerings of HIMSS."

Russell Branzell, President and CEO of CHIME added: "The establishment of HIMSS-CHIME International stems from our already successful Healthcare CIO Boot Camps and Executive Leadership Academies that we partnered with HIMSS to produce, beginning in 2015. We look forward to reaching a significantly larger audience by working jointly with HIMSS and our international volunteer ambassadors."

HIMSS-CHIME International will be formally unveiled at the HIMSS World of Health IT event which is expected to be one of the most influential and innovative Pan-European eHealth events, and is taking place in Barcelona on 21-22 November 2016.

Source: HealthTech Wire