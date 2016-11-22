Oil & Gas Majors Reveal Transatlantic Divide in Efforts to Meet Paris Targets

LONDON, November 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

New 'In the pipeline' report reveals European companies investing more in low-carbon technologies and shifting towards gas, as US companies risk being left behind

Emissions footprint of oil and gas industry and its products account for approximately 50% of global CO 2 emissions [ 1] ;

emissions ; European majors outperform their US peers in the shift to gas, investments in low-carbon technologies and on wider climate governance and strategy;

Current business models continue to rely heavily on finding and proving reserves. Traditional industry performance metrics (and their interpretations) potentially outdated with peak oil demand on horizon;

Investors may be at risk as companies are currently only obligated to report proved reserves [ 2] , with limited insight into how sensitive estimates are to oil price volatility;

Statoil, Eni and Total are best performing companies on carbon-related metrics relative to the peers; Suncor, ExxonMobil, and Chevron rank lowest of companies assessed.

A new report, analyzing a US$1.2tn[3] grouping of the world's major publicly-listed international oil and gas companies reveals a transatlantic divide as European companies outperform their US peers in preparedness for a low-carbon future by beginning to invest in alternative energy sources and shifting to gas.

The oil and gas industry, and the use of its products, accounts for approximately 50% of global CO2 emissions. Climate policies and disruptive technology affecting the use of hydrocarbon products in transport and utilities sectors will require the oil and gas industry to rapidly adapt in order to future proof their business.

The report from CDP - voted no. 1 climate change research provider by institutional investors - finds that the industry needs better capital discipline to secure its place in a low-carbon future through lowering its cost base or returning capital to shareholders. The research also reveals that the absence of robust data on probable and possible reserves is a significant loss of valuable information to investors looking to compare asset portfolio risk across companies.

Tarek Soliman, Senior Analyst, Investor Research at CDP said:

"On both sides of the Atlantic international oil and gas majors need to look at how they fit into an energy system which achieves the climate goals laid out in the Paris Agreement. Our research shows that European companies have been more active in developing transition strategies for the coming decade - which is expected to feature peak oil demand, and are starting to implement these. But more needs to be done across the board by oil and gas companies in exploring their future options, and investors will want to monitor this through more thorough and consistent disclosure."

Meryam Omi, Head of Sustainability and Responsible Investment Strategy at LGIM, said:

"It is vital that the O&G sector aligns itself to the global goal of transitioning to a low carbon economy. There is an inevitable divergence in their commitments and transparency, which this report demonstrates. LGIM, will be using many of the findings to guide its overall engagement strategy with this sector."

CDP's summary League Table for oil and gas companies is below:

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161121/441678 )

Other findings from the report include:

Operational efficiency: this remains an issue in the industry with the eleven companies in the study losing on average 6% of their natural gas production through flaring and methane venting and leakages. Resource management will affect demand for the industry's products in their downstream use, for example the lifecycle carbon emissions gains of natural gas over coal in electricity generation can be eroded as a result of methane leakage (during extraction and transportation).

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: "The oil and gas sector and its products contribute to approximately half of the world's CO 2 emissions. This is an industry for investors to watch carefully in terms of climate risk and technology change. Mark Carney's Taskforce on Climate related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) is expected to release its findings in December which will likely catalyze increased investor calls for full disclosures from oil and gas companies. There are reasons to be optimistic, some oil and gas majors have the balance sheets to transition to much lower carbon business models and play a key role in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement."

You can view the executive summary of the report here.

1. Based on IEA and EDGAR estimates, and accounting for estimated downstream Scope 3 emissions from use of sold products

2. Companies disclose reserves in accordance with strict criteria outlined by SEC

3. Based on 2015 average market capitalization

