Denave is Now a Red Herring Global Top 100 Company

NEW DELHI, KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and LONDON, November 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Joins the Prestigious List of Global Innovators With its Breakthroughs in World-class Sales Enablement Solutions

Denave, a global sales enablement organisation focused on driving revenue growth for customers, has joined the prestigious Red Herring Global Top 100 club. This comes closely on the heels of Denave joining the Red Herring Top 100 Asia list earlier this year. This award recognizes the year's most disruptive private technology companies and entrepreneurs across the globe.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160906/404194LOGO )



Commenting on this notable achievement, Mr. Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Global CEO, Denave said, "We are happy to be a Red Herring Global Top 100 member. Denave has been enabling businesses across industries and geographies as a Global Sales Catalyst, leveraging people, process and technology. Joining the Red Herring Global 100 club is testimony to the great work that our team has been doing in building solutions and methodologies that bridge the gap between sales strategy and final execution."

He further said, "The industry is witnessing path-breaking developments and innovative solutions and we are excited to be a key contributor in this growth curve. By leveraging trends and creating innovative sales solutions, we are well on our path to become the world's largest sales enablement company."

The Red Herring editorial team selected the companies demonstrating the most innovative technologies and business models originating from over 1,000 companies from more than 40 nations, judged on a range of qualitative and quantitative metrics such as technology innovation, financial performance, growth criterion, management's execution standards, potential globalization of the strategy, and market share improvement.

Denave was felicitated at a gala ceremony on November 17, 2016 at Los Angeles.

About Denave:

Denave is a global sales enablement company focused on driving revenue growth for its customers through a gamut of service offerings. Backed by 700+ man years of sales domain experience, the company has built multi-industry expertise partnering with global businesses and takes a solution-conscious last-mile approach to deliver best practices in sales by leveraging people, processes and technology to drive revenue. With reach spanning five continents, 23 countries and 500+ cities globally and a clientele that's rich with Fortune 500 and industry leading companies, Denave has traversed the evolution from an Indian to an Asian to now a global company. For more information, please visit http://www.denave.com

For more information, please contact:

Abhilasha.sharma@denave.com

Apurvaa.pandey@golinopinion.in

