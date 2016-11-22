SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- PSB Academy ("PSBA"), Singapore's leading private education institution, hosted about 100 attendees, including tertiary students, polytechnic students and members from Young NTUC and union group, UWEEI, at its latest CollabX forum focusing on the engineering sector yesterday. The initiative saw thought leaders from PSB Academy's partners engage students and aspiring practitioners about new possibilities that engineering can play in creating the Singapore of tomorrow. These speakers included representatives from The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) Singapore Chapter, Rolls-Royce, Surbana Jurong, and Consistel.

Industry-focused Student Chapter for Engineering formed

The event kicked off with a Memorandum of Co-operation ("MOC") signed between IET and the Academy, and details a collaboration to provide engineering and technology initiatives and programmes through national and international activities organised by the two parties. As part of the agreement, an IET chapter for PSB Academy students will also be formed to provide the Academy's engineering students access to industry events and initiatives, and serve as a launchpad for students hoping to become fully accredited members of IET as Chartered Engineers.

Speakers at yesterday's CollabX Engineering discussed topics which sought to engage aspiring engineers and spur them to think about future trends, technology and techniques that would influence the demand for different skillsets in the industry:

1. Innovators Needed: Make your moves in the engineering world -- Dr Bicky Bhangu, Director Singapore, Rolls-Royce and Chairman of IET Singapore Network

2. Making engineering cool again! -- Mr Aaron Foong, Director of Civil and Structural Engineering, SurbanaJurong

3. Being an Industry ready engineer -- Dr Duncan Campbell, Director - Research and Development, Consistel

4. Engineering Management -- Built to Lead, Mr Nicholas Weeks, Chief of Materials Engineering (Asia Pacific), Rolls-Royce

"We are honoured to have such invaluable insights from these leaders in the engineering industry today, who are able to disperse misgivings about working in the industry, and bring to light the tools, skillsets and values that aspiring engineers will need to effectively build our future economy. CollabX will continue to serve as important avenues for aspiring engineers to connect with industry veterans through candid conversations, to prepare students for the changing demands of jobs in specialist sectors," said Derrick Chang, Acting CEO, PSB Academy.

CollabX is part of a multi-series event designed to be a platform for creating opportunities through learning, sharing and networking. To find out about future events, please visit: http://www.psb-academy.edu.sg/collabxseries.

PSB Academy Dean Joao Ponciano and panel of industry speakers Dr Bicky Bhangu, Chairman of IET Singapore Network, Mr Aaron Foong, Director of Civil and Structural Engineering, Surbana Jurong, Dr Duncan Campbell, Director- Research and Development, Consistel, and Mr Nicholas Weeks, Chief of Materials Engineering (Asia Pacific), Rolls-Royce discuss the possibilities of building Singapore's tomorrow at CollabX Engineering.

About PSB Academy

Productivity is at the heart of PSB Academy. Once known as the Productivity and Standards Board, PSB Academy today ranks as one of Singapore's leading private education institutions. Our full-time and part-time diploma, degree and post-graduate programs focus on what really matters: performance in the real-world. We aim to appeal to millennials looking for an industryready education as well as early to mid-career professionals looking to upgrade themselves. We have over 300 part-time and full-time lecturers delivering lessons to over 11,000 local and international students. PSB Academy is currently situated at two campuses in Singapore: PSBAcademy@Delta and PSBAcademy@MarinaSquare. Learn more at: www.psb-academy.edu.sg.

