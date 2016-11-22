Aarhus, Denmark, 2016-11-22 09:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 18 August 2016, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 26/2016. The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the "Safe Harbour" rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas' capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.



Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2,984 million (approximately EUR 400 million) in the period from 18 August 2016 to 30 December 2016.



The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 15-21 November 2016:



Number of Weighted average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 November 2016 75,000 438.92 32,918,970 16 November 2016 80,000 439.10 35,128,176 17 November 2016 50,000 442.84 22,141,950 18 November 2016 105,250 442.19 46,540,476 21 November 2016 88,156 441.22 38,896,375 Accumulated under the 4,049,590 521.98 2,113,797,438 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.



