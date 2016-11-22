Company announcement No. 52/2016 Group Communications Holmens Kanal 2-12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 22 November 2016



Final Terms for Danske Bank's additional tier 1 capital in the DKK market



We refer to the press release enclosed dated 17 November 2016 and attach Final Terms, which together with the Base Prospectus specify the terms and conditions of the notes.



Danske Bank A/S



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=605504