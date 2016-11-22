

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel Group presented its 2017-2019 strategic plan to the financial markets and global media. The company said it is on track to achieve 2016 growth EBITDA target and already addressed 90% of 2017 growth EBITDA. The dividend policy has been increased to a 65% pay-out ratio on 2017 results, and 70% on 2018 and 2019 results.



The new digital lever is expected to allow the Group to achieve a cash cost target of 10.6 billion euros in 2019 vs a cash cost base of 11.6 billion euros in 2016 or a nominal cost reduction of 9%. This is a 500 million euros improvement vs the previous plan, resulting from a 7% maintenance capex reduction to 2.8 billion euros in 2019 compared to 3.0 billion euros in 2016, despite asset base growth; Strong improvement in opex decrease to 7.8 billion euros in 2019 vs. 8.6 billion euros in 2016.



The Group forecasts a total capex plan of 20.9 billion euros between 2017 and 2019 with a 40/60% mix between maintenance and growth capex for the period, compared to 21.2 billion euros for the equivalent period under the previous plan.



The Group expects to generate 4 billion euros of cumulative growth EBITDA over the 2017-2019 period.



Enel is increasing its active portfolio management programme to about 8 billion euros from the previous 6 billion euros target outlined in November 2015.



The Group aims to dispose of about 3 billion euros of assets in the next three years and reinvest proceeds of up to 4.5 billion euros, while retaining financial flexibility.



Should Enel be unable to execute the minorities buy-out in the short-term, in light of the increased level of cash generation and a strong balance sheet position, a share buy-back programme of up to 2 billion euros that Enel's Board of Dire ctors will submit at the 2017 AGM could be started.



The dividend policy has been increased to a 65% pay-out ratio on 2017 results (from 60% in the previous plan), and 70% on 2018 and 2019 results (from 65% in the previous plan), all applied to Group Net Ordinary Income. In any event, on 2017 results Enel is expected to pay the higher of: a minimum dividend of 0.21 euro per share; a dividend per share based on the 65% pay-out ratio.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX