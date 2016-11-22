

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Home emergency business HomeServe Plc (HSV.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax increased 4 percent to 22.2 million pounds from 21.3 million pounds last year. Earnings per share grew 8 percent to 5.4 pence from 5.0 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 28.7 million pounds, compared to 26.2 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 6.8 pence, compared to 6.0 pence last year.



Revenue climbed 20 percent to 314.3 million pounds from prior year's 262.3 million pounds.



Total customer numbers were 7.5 million, up 14 percent from 6.6 million a year ago. Customer numbers went up 2% in the UK to 2.2 million with further development in gas capability.



Further, the company said the interim dividend of 4.1 pence per share, an increase of 8%, will be paid on 6 January 2017 to shareholders on the register on 9 December 2016.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident of achieving good growth for the full year in line with expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX