

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG.L) reported pretax profit of 57.7 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2016 compared to 59.6 million pounds, last year. Profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders decreased to 57.4 million pounds or 36.5 pence per share from 59.4 million pounds or 38.0 pence per share. Adjusted profit before tax was 27.0 million pounds compared to 23.9 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted EPRA earnings per share increased to 16.9 pence from 15.1 pence.



First-half revenue was 54.8 million pounds compared to 50.2 million pounds, prior year. Like-for-like revenue increased 7% during the period.



The interim dividend declared is 13.5 pence per share. This has all been declared as Property Income Dividend. The interim dividend declared represents an increase of 12% from last year.



