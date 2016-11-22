

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said Tuesday that the US FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on the enrolment of new patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or HNSCC for clinical trials of durvalumab as monotherapy and in combination with tremelimumab or other potential medicines.



The Phase III KESTREL trial has already re-opened for new patient enrolment at some clinical study sites and the EAGLE trial is expected to resume recruitment shortly, without amendments to either protocol.



AstraZeneca said it will progressively resume enrolment for all HNSCC trials across the participating sites in the US and globally, subject to national health authority and ethics committee approval where required.



The partial clinical hold on new patient enrolment was communicated on 27 October, after preliminary findings from ongoing clinical trials related specifically to head and neck cancer. The FDA lifted the partial clinical hold following a review of the comprehensive analysis provided by AstraZeneca of bleeding events that were observed as part of the routine safety monitoring of the Phase III KESTREL and EAGLE trials.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX