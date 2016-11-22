It has been decided to admit the following corporate bonds for trading and official listing with effect from 23 November 2016:



ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year



DK00303866 DB Hybrid 0.0% 4 DKK 31 December 2116 10 Variabel



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Mads Kræmmer, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



