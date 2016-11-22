

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L) said that it remains on track to deliver its 2016 target of robust revenue growth at constant currency with stable margin and strong cash generation.



The company expects its Product related businesses to deliver robust organic growth, Trade related businesses to report solid organic growth performance, while the market conditions will remain challenging in Resource related businesses.



In its trading statement for the period from 1 January to 31 October 2016, the company reported that its revenue for the period rose 17.9 percent to 2.10 billion pounds, while it was up 9.9% at constant rates. Organic revenue was up 7.2%, but it was flat at constant rates.



'In the first ten months, the Group has delivered 10% revenue growth at constant rates and is on track to deliver robust revenue growth, with strong operational discipline, stable margin and good cash generation in 2016,' the company said.



